Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $133.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.