Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 8,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.