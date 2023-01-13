Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.15

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 77923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Transactions at Gemini Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

