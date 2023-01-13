GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,659,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

NOW stock opened at $413.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 417.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

