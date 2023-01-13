GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

