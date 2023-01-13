GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

