Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 6.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. 503,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,559,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 195,317 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $515,636.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,969,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,918,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,872,096 shares of company stock worth $17,593,249 in the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

