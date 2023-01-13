Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.75 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

