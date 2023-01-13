Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LANDM opened at $23.60 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.
About Gladstone Land
