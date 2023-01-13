Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.82) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 710 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($8.53) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.31) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 625 ($7.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Glencore Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLNCY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

