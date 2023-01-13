Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Financial Contrast

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Gogoro and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gogoro
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mazda Motor
|4.28%
|12.96%
|5.61%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gogoro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Mazda Motor
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gogoro and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gogoro
|$366.01 million
|1.71
|-$67.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Mazda Motor
|$27.80 billion
|0.17
|$668.50 million
|$0.90
|4.18
Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Mazda Motor beats Gogoro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
