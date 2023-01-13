Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.83.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

