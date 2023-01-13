Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.83.
About Golden Minerals
