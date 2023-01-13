Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 467,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 208,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

