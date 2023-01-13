Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $41.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.