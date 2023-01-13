GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,245 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at GBX 1,431 ($17.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,419.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,466.89. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £58.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.84.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,253.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,253.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

