GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.25) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) target price on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,431 ($17.43) on Tuesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The company has a market cap of £58.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

