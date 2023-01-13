H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

