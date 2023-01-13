Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,566,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after buying an additional 1,072,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

