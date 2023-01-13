Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

