Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €149.50 ($160.75) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA HNR1 opened at €182.00 ($195.70) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.22.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

