Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 22 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,934.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,822.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,587.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,345.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

