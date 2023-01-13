Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

