Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $76.26 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

