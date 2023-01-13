Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

