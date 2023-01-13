Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $74,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $340.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $576.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.