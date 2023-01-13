Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.3 %

AJRD opened at $55.93 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

