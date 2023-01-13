Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $82,000 Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,385 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

