Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $88,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Forestar Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of FOR opened at $17.05 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

