Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

