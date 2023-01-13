Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.