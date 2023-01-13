Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
