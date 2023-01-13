Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $56,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 270,864 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 189,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Money Express by 112.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.3 %

IMXI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

