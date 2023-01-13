Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $77,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

APPS stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

