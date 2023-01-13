Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $78,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 390,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 27.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 368,575 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,027.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE STEM opened at $9.14 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

