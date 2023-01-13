Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $86,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

