Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $89,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

