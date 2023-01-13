Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $84,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 479.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 973,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 805,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 898.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CVI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

