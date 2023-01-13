Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

