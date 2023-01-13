Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
