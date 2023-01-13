Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $15,473,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 40.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 525,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

