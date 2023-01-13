Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 899.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Pinduoduo Profile

Shares of PDD opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.