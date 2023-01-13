Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 332,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

