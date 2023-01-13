Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 23,120 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.