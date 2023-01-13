Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,454 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Payoneer Global by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Payoneer Global by 96.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 575.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 0.89. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

