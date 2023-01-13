Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 55,472 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 480,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

