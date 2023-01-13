Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $5,326,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FormFactor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FormFactor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

