Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

