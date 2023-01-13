Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

