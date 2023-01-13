Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Head-To-Head Survey

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $507.15 million 3.21 $13.25 million $0.39 39.62 Satellogic $4.25 million 95.74 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harmonic and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Harmonic currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Satellogic has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Harmonic.

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 6.80% 11.89% 5.02% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmonic beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to cable operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

