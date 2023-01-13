HC Wainwright Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,787. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

