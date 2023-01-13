Head to Head Comparison: Inspirato (ISPO) vs. Its Competitors

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 254.48%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.00%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.17 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.72

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

